A camera and willingness to travel brought William Warren Brunner from Eau Claire, WI. to Berea in 1954 and he has been making a name for himself ever since by documenting the world around him through photographs.
“I guess my Daddy gave me a camera when I was a little boy, that’s how I got started. I think I was about 12,” Brunner said of his love of photography.
Around the time Brunner started high school his parents relocated from Cumberland, WI to Eau Claire, WI. and he began a serious study of photography. “We had a dark room and I learned to develop and print photos,” he said.
After high school he moved to Indiana to continue his study of photography at Winona Institute of Photography. “I put a sign on the bulletin board, ‘Have camera. Will travel.’” he said.
That note led to his hiring at Ebba Mattson’s photography studio. Shortly after, Brunner opened his own studio Brunner Studio, which is now operated by his daughter, Kara Brunner.
It was at Mattson’s studio where he met his late wife, Patricia. “Eventually, a college girl came in, a little redheaded girl, who bought a roll of film,” he said. “One thing led to another and now we have children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.”
His other two daughters are Scharme Brunner Price and Gwen Brunner Hensley.
Brunner and Patricia were married almost 60 years. Away from the studio, where he photographed weddings, families, and lots of babies, the couple would load up their jeep with their three kids and a tent and wander around the mountain roads.
“We’d go on a road we’d never been before, sometimes we’d get out at the end of the road and walk and then we had our children with us, Pat was with me, and our children would get out to play with their children and pretty soon everybody ignored me and I just wandered around and said is it okay if I take a few pictures and they said yes, so I did,” Brunner said. “I miss that jeep something fierce. We had a great time as a family in that old thing.”
Taking pictures of people, that’s what Brunner loves most. His photographs of life in Eastern Kentucky soon received a lot of attention. He is best known for his 1960s photographs documenting the War on Poverty and the work of the Appalachian
Volunteers, which have been published in Time Magazine and displayed at the Smithsonian Institution.
“I had one of my first shoots in Clay County with the first group of Appalachian volunteers, a group of college students,” he said. “I had an old jeep, two kids and a tent. We pitched that tent and spent three days taking pictures. You spend time talking to people, getting to know them, and they trust you to take their photographs.”
Brunner, who will turn 95 on March 19, is highly regarded for his style of photos that reflect a sense of cultural sensitivity and a strong commitment to Appalachian people. He has worked with more than 30 government and nonprofit agencies, including Save the Children, Christian Appalachian Project, Kentucky Guild of Artists and Craftsmen, Appalachia Science in the Public Interest, the Hindman Settlement School, the Council of Southern Mountains, the Mountain Association for Community Economic Development, the Sierra Club, and Kentuckians For The Commonwealth.
His work has been published in books such as Appalachian Sensations: A Journey Through the Seasons, Appalachian Values, Country Stores, and Children of Appalachia, among other works.
His work in Eastern Kentucky led to him taking photos of the late Elizabeth Taylor and late Mother Teresa. “Ms. Taylor was making a movie here and I had the chance to take her photo. She was one of the biggest movie stars at the time. And Mother Teresa was here visiting the region and I caught her talking to families. Those are a couple really memorable photos I have taken over the years.”
Brunner hung up his professional camera 37 years ago at age 62, but admits he is never without a camera. “I keep several cameras on me at all times. Wherever I go I like to take a camera with me,” he said. “It’s just a simple point and shoot now and not all that heavy equipment.”
In his retirement days, Brunner stays busy with 10 to 15 phone calls per day and organizing his negatives and suitcases full of photos to be given to Berea College for their archives.
“I’ve truly had a blessed life,” Brunner said.
