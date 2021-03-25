The grants are available in the 48 counties that declared states of emergency and can be used to cover the cost of collecting, transporting and disposing of municipal solid waste resulting from high water.
Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Feb. 28 and deployed state resources to help afflicted areas. He later visited and pledged assistance to areas hardest hit by heavy rains.
“Many counties across the commonwealth were devastated by these floods, and some had been impacted by ice storms right before the flooding, too,” he said. “I want to make sure that on Team Kentucky, no one gets left behind during a challenge like this. We still have a long way to go, but we are happy to provide resources to these communities to help with their initial recovery efforts.”
Kentuckians affected by recent flooding are urged to be safe and environmentally conscious when cleaning and disposing of material. Potential hazards include asbestos, mold and toxic chemicals.
Counties eligible for funding include Adair, Anderson, Breathitt, Boyd, Butler, Calloway, Carter, Casey, Clark, Clay, Cumberland, Edmonson, Elliott, Estill, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Graves, Green, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Johnson, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Magoffin, Martin, Menifee, Metcalfe, Morgan, Owen, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Spencer, Todd, Trigg, Wolfe and Woodford.
“We encourage all eligible counties to take advantage of this opportunity to assist in the removal and proper disposal of municipal solid waste associated with the recent flooding,” said Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman.
Funding for the cleanup comes from the Kentucky Pride Fund, through a $1.75 environmental remediation fee for each ton of garbage disposed of at Kentucky municipal solid waste disposal facilities. The Kentucky Division of Waste Management administers the fund.
A Kentucky Floods Cleanup Hotline has also been set up at (800) 451-1954 for services including clearing trees, removal of drywall, flooring and appliances, tarping of roofs and mold mitigation. Services are available through March 26 as resources allow.
