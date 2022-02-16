In an unanimous decision Tuesday evening, the Berea City Council annexed approximately 27 acres of land on Mayde Road, classifying the plat as an I-2 zone for industrial use.
The property at 1112 Mayde Road is currently owned by Kathleen Newby, a descendant of the original owner. The council voted to classify the property as industrial at the request of Councilmember Ronnie Terrill, who raised the issue of zoning at the last council meeting. The property had been zoned agricultural.
In other action related to city zoning, the council voted to hear an appeal of a Berea Planning Commission decision. Petitioners had requested a zone change for 104 John Street from R-1 residential to B-2 major business. That application was voted down by the commission on January 25. The city council will revisit the decision at the March 1 meeting and could vote to either uphold the original ruling by the planning and zoning commission or overturn it.
Also adopted unanimously Tuesday was an ordinance revising the parking code in the city. Under the provisions of the ordinance, curbs shall be painted
red in front of fire hydrants, and it will be illegal to park within five feet of a driveway or within 12 feet of a mailbox. Additionally, it will be illegal to park on bridges and overpasses in the city. After passage of the ordinance, Berea City Councilmember John Payne thanked other officials for supporting the measure.
The council also voted to accept a reduced-price tag for the Walnut Meadow Pump Station and South Middletown Trunk Project, saving the city approximately $133,799 in a project that was projected to cost $2.3 million. Berea Municipal Utilities Manager Kevin Howard explained unit pricing on the project was a key factor in securing savings for the city.
Also Tuesday, the council unanimously approved the appointment of citizens to the Berea Board of Adjustments. David Wallace. Danny Brewer, Joshua Bills, and Katherine Berry were all appointed to four-year terms on the board. In a separate action, Mayor Bruce Fraley announced the appointment of Juan Rojas to the Berea Human Rights Commission. Rojas replaces Virginia Bland, whom Fraley thanked for her service to the commission at a critical time.
Additionally, the council voted to approve a list of surplus city property, which will go up for live auction on govdeals.com. A list of the property will be forthcoming on the city’s website, officials said.
Turning to public service organizations, the council heard from Tony Crachiolo of the Berea Food Bank and Katie Heckman of Berea Home Village.
Crachiolo noted that with the expansion of partnerships between various organizations, including the City of Berea, Berea Food Bank has extended its reach to help those in need, donating twice the amount of food compared to recent years and they have tripled the number of times families in need can access the food bank. Crachiolo expressed thanks to the city for housing the Berea Food Bank behind City Hall, and to Berea Police Chief Eric Scott for an initiative that allows officers to carry food in cruisers when they find individuals or families in need. Crachiolo noted that 94 cents on the dollar of donations are used directly to feed economically disadvantaged people in Berea.
Executive Director of Berea Home Village Katie Heckman addressed the council after Mayor Fraley designated February 12 – 18 as Berea Home Village Week. March 17 will mark the five-year anniversary of the founding of Berea Home Village, a volunteer organization that strives to help seniors stay in their homes or “age in place,” by providing them with a wide spectrum of services, including transportation to medical appointments, referrals to yard and home repair services, home safety audits, as well as check-ins from staff and volunteers. In presenting the proclamation, Mayor Fraley praised Berea Home Village, noting the organization exemplifies the sentiment that it takes a village to serve our seniors.
The next Berea City Council meeting will be held on March 1.
