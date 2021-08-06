The 21st L&N Day will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at the Berea Welcome Center, site of the historic railroad depot, built in 1917.
There will be memorabilia for show and sale, with exhibitors from three states, working model trains, games and activities. Visitors can collect a commemorative ticket and watch freight trains cruise by just a few feet from the platform.
Food trucks will include Ms. D’s Country Cooking, Chuck Wagon, Drea’s Bucket, Don Maria’s Tomales, and Poppy’s Ice Cream Truck.
Live music from Donna and Lewis Lamb and friends will begin at 11 a.m.
