The City of Berea Public Works Department is painting a 3-D cross walk pattern at the corner of North Broadway and Adams Street. Public works employees Daniel Ballard and Dustin Winkler, under the watch of public works director Donnie Davidson, lined up strips to paint earlier this week, while Winkler, above, paints black patterns on the cross walk. The 3-D cross walks create an optical illusion designed to make the blocks appear as if they are located above the asphalt, while pedestrians will appear to be floating while walking the cross walk. The intent is to get the driver’s attention in order to navigate the cross walk carefully and safely. Many cities and towns have adopted the new design to help prevent pedestrian deaths.
