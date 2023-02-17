Bill Bevins’ Madison Southern Eagles are coming off one of the program’s most demanding schedules in recent memory. That is by design, as Bevins hopes the demanding schedule will help make his Eagles ready for the 44th District Tournament.
“I think it will pay off when tournament time rolls around because we will be battle-tested against some of the best teams in the state,” Bevins said. “We have learned that we can compete with anyone (and) that gives us confidence heading into the postseason.”
Southern (18-10 as of Tuesday morning) drew Berea (9-20) in the first round of the district tournament. The two teams will tip it off around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Eastern Kentucky University’s Baptist Health Arena.
While the two teams did not face each other in the regular season, Bevins believes that players from both sides are looking forward to the matchup.
“Our players all know each other and live in the same community,” he said. “We will be ready to play and look forward to the opportunity.”
Heading into the postseason, Bevins said the message to his team had stayed the same all season.
“We want to be at our best when we get to the postseason,” he said. “Everything we are doing is leading us to that point. We have discussed our goals for tournament time and know what we have to do to accomplish them.”
Bevins said the Eagles would have to increase their intensity on the court during tournament time.
“Our guys will have to be playing our best basketball of the season to advance,” Bevins said. “We know it will be a challenge, and we look forward to it. I have the utmost confidence in our ability to make a run.”
Before the tournament begins, Southern closes out its regular season at Great Crossing (Feb. 14) and Bracken County at Berea College (Feb. 17). Bevins said finishing the regular season on a high note would give the Eagles added momentum heading into the district tournament.
“You always want to finish the regular season strong and go into the postseason on a high note,” he said. “Again, it’s all about clicking at the right time. We had a small taste last year, and our team is hungry for more.”
———
Scoring leaders: Jay Rose (21.9 ppg), Zach Hudson – (16.4), Braden Hudson (13.3, Casen Nobbe (7.7), Brett Erslan (7.3), Avery Davidson (4.6), Ashton Hazelwood (4.3), Zach Adams (3.8) ppg
Berea Pirates
While the record may not show it, the Berea Pirates basketball team has improved throughout the season, Coach Eric Fields said.
“The guys have come a long way this year as far as maturity, learning to play at a different place, and just getting better,” he said. “I am proud of our guys and how far they’ve come.”
The Pirates have put up a 9-20 recording this season (as of Tuesday) and will finish its regular season on Feb. 17 at Sayre. From there, Berea’s attention turns to its first-round 44th District tournament matchup with Madison Southern (18-10 as of Tuesday).
Fields said his Pirates are eager and looking forward to next week’s tournament.
“We are excited to get an opportunity to play at EKU,” he said. “Lots of teams in this district get to play there a few times a season, so it is a big thing for our kids.”
Fields said Berea has its work cut out for them, as Southern has been playing well all season long.
“We haven’t watched them yet,” he admitted. “(But) They’ve won many games against many good opponents.”
Berea’s focus hasn’t waivered throughout the season, Fields said. And as the district tournament approaches, he doesn’t expect that to change.
“We have been focusing on the present and what we can do to get better each day,” Field said. “We come out and play hard in every practice and game. We focus on getting better every day.”
———
Scoring leaders: Cameron Puckett – (16.5 ppg), Finley Blevins (8.7), Cannon Cummins (7.5), Tommy Banderman (7.2), Liam Brewer (6.8), Jack Hemmingway (4.4), Joseph Cobb (3) ppg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.