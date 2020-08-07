Covid-19

Madison County recorded its highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day Friday according to the Madison County Health Department.

 

A total of 60 cases were reported. On Thursday Berea College announced that a staff member at Boone Tavern hotel tested positive for the coronavirus, the second confirmed case on campus in the the past month.

 

Berea College President Lyle Roelofs said he is “treating the BTH as part of campus, although the BTH employees actually work for the management firm that operates the hotel on our behalf.”

Of the cases reported in Madison County, 306 recovered at home, one hospitalized, one death and 378 have successfully recovered.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

