John Sexton has received a long-awaited kidney transplant.
Sexton, a local 7-year-old, who has been on a kidney transplant list for approximately two years, underwent surgery Tuesday at a Cincinnati hospital after a Lexington Firefighter, Tim Belcher, donated a kidney on Sexton’s behalf.
Sexton became ill two years ago after contacting E-Coli 0157, which formed into Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome, a rare disease that effects the kidneys and eventually requires a life-saving transplant. Sexton was on a donor registry list, and Belcher, a firefighter at the Lexington Fire Department, and was a match to John Sexton.
"It's truly an honor to be able to help out," Belcher told WLEX-TV on Thursday. "That's what we're here for — to help each other. So it's a huge honor, a godsend. … "Firemen are firemen on duty or off. All I ever want to do is help."
Sexton’s parents, Joe and Katie Sexton, were surprised by the anonymous donor.
"What is so very special is that the donor for John is one of own, (firefighter) Tim Belcher,” Joe Sexton said in an e-mail to his department. “I am speechless, humbled, and forever thankful for the selfless act that Tim is willing to do for my son. I have no words to express my gratitude to Tim and his family.”
The surgery was successful and John Sexton and Belcher are recovering in Cincinnati.
“The Lexington Fire Department is a family," the Lexington Fire Department said in a social media post. "We celebrate each other during our happiest moments and lean on each other during the most challenging times. (Firefighter) Belcher selflessly gave a part of himself to help John have a chance to live a normal life and be a kid again, and the selfless acts of service haven’t stopped there."
“Since the surgery took place out of town, members of the Cincinnati Fire Department, Station 19, have provided meals and checked in on both families throughout this week. The Lexington Fire Department is our family, but we are reminded that family extends beyond our own department by the thoughtfulness and care shown by the Cincinnati Fire Department. This is not the first time they have taken care of one of ours, and we are humbled and grateful for their support.”
