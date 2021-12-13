FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Sixty-four Kentuckians have now lost their lives due to the outbreak of tornadoes in west Kentucky, according to Gov. Andy Beshear who also announced President Biden has approved his request for a major disaster declaration.
“We are now in day three of responding to the worst tornado event in the history of our Commonwealth,” Beshear said during a Monday morning press conference at the State Capitol. “The state was hit by at least four tornadoes, one of which stayed on the ground in Kentucky for at least 200 miles, devastating anything in its path. Thousands of homes are damaged, if not destroyed. It may be weeks before we have final counts on both deaths and levels of destruction.”
Earlier Monday, he said the 64 confirmed deaths were in nine counties: 20 in Graves, 13 in Hopkins, 12 in Warren, 11 in Muhlenberg, four in Caldwell, and one each in Marshall, Taylor, Fulton and Lyon counties.
Eighteen victims were unidentified, as of Monday morning, and Beshear says people with missing family members should contact the Kentucky State Police Post in Mayfield, bring photos of the missing loved ones, and submit to DNA testing, which could aid in identification.
“Undoubtedly, there will be more,” he said. “We believe it will certainly be above 80. With this amount of damage, it may be a week or even more, before we have a final count on the number of lost lives. Currently, we believe there are at least 105 who are unaccounted for, and we are still working to find.”
Three-hundred Kentucky National Guard soldiers and airmen remain activated with more at the governor’s disposal. “We will call out as many as are needed. There is still search and rescue going on but, at some point, that will switch to debris removal. They have been assisting in some law enforcement capacity, but as power gets back up, that will probably change, too. If we need more, we will have more.”
Since more than 1,000 homes were destroyed, FEMA will be helping with short-term and long-term housing assistance.
The President's action in the major disaster declaration makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor and Warren counties. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the storms, winds, flooding and tornadoes.
Federal funding is also available to the state and local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work in Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor and Warren counties.
In addition, federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the entire state.
Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray announced Monday he has signed an executive order temporarily suspending certain restrictions on motor carriers engaged in restoring power, clearing debris and delivering fuel to areas stricken by tornados and other severe weather.
“Our Cabinet is ready to help ensure that needed relief gets quickly to areas that have lost electric power and otherwise are experiencing hardships due to the outbreak of tornados, high winds and flash flooding cited in the emergency declared by Gov. Andy Beshear,” Gray said.
The order temporarily relieves commercial drivers from maximum driving times and weigh station stops if providing response to affected areas.
It is effective until Jan. 14, 2022 and may be extended, if needed.
