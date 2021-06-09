Traffic alert logo

A nine-car pileup at mile marker 63 between Berea and Mount Vernon has closed southbound I-75.

 

Officials advise motorists to choose and alternate route until the road has been cleared. More information will be released as it becomes available. 

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you