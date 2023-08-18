In case you didn’t already know, Pigeon Forge is our favorite hideaway and getaway.
It’s close enough to home, yet far enough away from home and we make the trek three to four times per year. This time, I took my vacation later than usual and Rhonda and I settled on making the trip to Tennessee to get some much-needed rest and relaxation.
We did our share of eating, this time, we had dinner at Huck Finn’s, where I had the awesome frog legs, along with the beans and Cole Slaw. We also tried Holston’s, located on the Dolly Parton Parkway and enjoyed the menu items of choice, We will be making a visit there again, as well as Andy’s Custard. I had the banana split, while Rhonda had the James Brownie Sledghammer treat.
We also made a visit to the Alamo Steakhouse and it was a treat as well as Reagan’s House of Pancakes Buffet. Many of you are wondering if we made a stop at Buccee’s in Pigeon Forge and we did. It’s twice as big as the one in Richmond with a little more breathing room. They have gas pumps galore and a car wash as well.
Our entertainment of choice this time was Country Tonight, a show wee hadn’t attended in more than a decade. We were impressed then and came away even more impressed this time. The two-hour show was a mix of Old and New Country, Christian and a touch of Rock and Roll. The performers, dancers and musicians were phenomenal. Even the comedian act, “Bubba” provided the laughs throughout the evening.
Following the show as we were leaving the building, I saw a bright, white cross shining in the distance against the clear evening sky. The cross has significant meaning to me as a Christian and also as a human being.
Four years ago, Mom booked our trip to Pigeon Forge, where we shared a condo near Wears Valley Road. That building that housed our two-bedroom condo was right in front of the cross and we marveled at it the entire week we were there. Before Rhonda and I arrived, Mom called us and was so excited about staying in a beautiful condo.
When we arrived, she was exactly right. The views were fascinating and the mountains in the distance were glowing the entire week. In what was her last visit to Tennessee, Mom couldn’t have picked a better location and I believe God placed us exactly where he wanted us to be that week in July of 2020.
I’m a firm believer that some things you just can’t make up, even if you tried.
It was a God thing.
