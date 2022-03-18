I think we can all look back and think this about some of our childhood memories. I guess we were bored this one day. I was supposed to sit on a skateboard and roll down the sidewalk while someone jumped over me. I don’t know if I was too tall, or if the jumper wasn’t very good. Either way, I got the breath knocked out of me. I was rolling around on the grass gasping for air for what seemed a long time. That was probably the most painful thing that I had ever experienced up until then. Lesson learned.
We really enjoyed riding our bicycles. One time I had my youngest sister on the back of my bike. I was going to ride down the hill onto the road. Only I rode into the ditch instead. The front wheel stuck, flinging both of us onto the road. Her glasses were sitting in the middle of the road. I guess she learned a lesson.
We had our share of scrapes from wrecking our bikes on gravel, too. Can you remember that sting on your palms and knees? One of us girls got our pants caught in the bike chain once. My youngest brother even got his toe caught in the bike chain. Learning to ride was frustrating and scary, but it was well worth the freedom once you mastered it.
Of course, there were rivalries between the boys and girls. My brother asked me to help him when he was starting the lawn mower once. He told me where to put my finger. I ended up getting a shock! Lesson learned. I didn’t fall for that one again!
My sisters and I were lucky enough to have room to roam around. We were playing around some tree stump holes with water standing in them. Somehow my youngest brother managed to fall in enough to get wet. We were afraid we would all be in trouble. We found a tablecloth in our playhouse and tried drying him off so that nobody would notice.
I hope you didn’t have to learn any hard lessons on St. Patrick’s day. That is a good day to have your guard up. My grandfather’s birthday was on that day. My mom said he loved trying to play jokes on his family.
That was his favorite part of his birthday.
