Surprise birthday pic

Barbara Baker, top left, received a surprise on her 70th birthday on Tuesday afternoon when friends Jenny Dobbs, top right and Tennant Kirk surprised her with a visit by three minature ponies from the McConathy Farm Rescue in Lexington. Dobbs and Baker, nicknamed “Barbie” have been friends for approximately 50 years. The minature ponies were brought to Baker’s residence by friends Lisa McConathy and David McMillan, owners of McConathy Farm.

Local and Reliable News

This content brought to you as a courtesy during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Please continue to support reliable, factual reporting by subscribing to your hometown newspaper. Click SUBSCRIBE to get started.

Tags

Recommended for you