T
he subscription list of The Reporter has been purchased by The Citizen and we hope that the students will feel even a livelier interest in the new paper than they ever had for the old. It has at least two points of superiority. It is a weekly and it runs every week in the year. The Citizen never takes a vacation and it will serve as a weekly news letter when the students are away from Berea.
• Among the feats of good things of Commencement week, the annual exhibition of the Music Department came first in order of time last Thursday night. There was a good attendance of students, but only a few citizens knew that a free concert was to be given, and so many missed a good time. The Citizen will henceforth “fill a long felt want” by giving due notice of such passing events. Owing to the illness of some of the members the exhibition was largely a piano recital. Mrs. Marsh and Misses Todd, Eliott, Miller, Yocum, and Paddock rendered a large and varied program of piano-forte music in a very acceptable manner. Miss Eliott’s vocal solo, ‘Thou’rt Like a Flower,” was very effective, and Mr. Pope’s ‘cello solo was highly appreciated. Mr. Mann’s concerto from Dancla won the rapt attention of all. Everyone was disappointed when a vigorous recall failed to secure an
encore. Mr. Mann’s work as a violinist is always earnest and intelligent.
• The address before the Literary Societies was delivered last Monday evening by Hon. Wm. B. Smith, of Richmond. The introduction was in defense of the lawyer, but his main address was along the line of Good Citizenship. The good citizen is distinguished from the worthless or indifferent one by several characteristic qualities which are entirely wanting in the other. To be a good citizen he must obey the law and respect its power. This he does by upholding it at all times. He is interested in things about him, and he is just, merciful, and firm in his dealings with others. Finally, he must be willing to work. We must not be filled with the idea that any kind of honest labor is dishonorable. The speaker emphasized the fact that all good citizens contribute, by some kind of labor, to man’s well-being.
• Failure to properly advertise was the reason so few citizens attended the annual exhibition of the Literary Societies last Friday night. The Chapel was nearly filled with students, but there would not have been standing room if a newspaper had informed the general public of the literary feast that was offered. After Miss Mary Hoopes of L.L.S. had entertained the gathering audience with a guitar solo entitled “Blue Bells of Scotland,” Prof. L. V. Dodge offered the opening prayer. Homer Martin, Pres. of Alpha Zeta, presided. Miss Wood, Berea’s deservedly popular soprano soloist then sang “As the Dawn,” by Cantor, winning generous applause. The first oration was by D. F. White, of Alpha Zeta, on the subject, “Shall We Expand?” He argued that the Expansion policy was both American and Constitutional, and should be adopted (1) for the sake of our navy, (2) for our commercial interest, (3) for the Christianizing of the dwellers in the new territories. Mr. White has a clear strong voice and a good presence. The impassioned close was too highly wrought. Miss Ida L. Brooks’ recitation of “Aunt Nancy’s account of a Fashionable Recital” was a good example of the most valuable type of public speaking – the conversational style. The Mandolin Club made a decided hit with a selection called the “Bezauberuna March” and the audience would not be satisfied until they played again – their second selection, “Estudiantina,” being enjoyed even more than the first. Edwin R. Embree of Phi Delta then recited with a resolute, clear voice the old favorite speech of “Wolsey on Being Rejected by the King.” Marion H. Frederick, of Alpha Zeta, who was next on the program with an original poem, gave a stirring sonnet on Freedom. Mr. Frederick’s talent is well known in Berea and Clay County. We are glad to give to our readers in this issue a poem by this young man. After a charming piano solo by Miss Todd, Miss Maggie Jones gave a pleasing recitation of a funny poem by Paul Dunbar entitled “Deacon Jones’ Grievances.” The oration by O.B. Tibbs of Phi Delta on “Monuments” won the unusual honor of a burst of applause in the midst of its delivery as the orator gave a masterly tribute to John G. Fee. Mr. Tibbs in his ability to handle an audience shows great promise of becoming an effective orator. Berea audiences have leaned to anticipate eagerly Mr. Mann’s violin solos, and the solo with which he closed the evening’s entertainment was no exception to his uniformly high standard of excellence. President Frost then dismissed us with the benediction and all went home praising the good work of the literary societies.
• The prodigal and his sister, James Chaney and Mrs. Baker, have returned to their father’s house, where three times a day they are feasting on Edwin’s early vegetable garden.
• Our esteemed contemporary, The Pantagraph, has again changed editors. Judge Tipton goes into the revenue service and T. C. Adams is at the editorial helm again.
• All will be interested to learn that Bro. Fee has so far recovered that he has made a short business trip to Richmond. Even a dislocated shoulder cannot stop the indefatigable Jno. G. Fee.
• In the Essay Contest in the Forestry Class, the first prize, Hough’s Elements of Forestry, was awarded to James Washburn, of Bracken County, KY. The second prize, Bryant’s Forest-Tree Culturist, was won by T. T. Simmons of Florida.
• Prof. C. H. Poage, of Eliott Institute, Kirksville, KY, is said to be an applicant for the Berea school this year. Miss Kate Coddington, who has taught the school so faithfully for several years, seems to be the logical candidate for the position of Principal.
• The Lester mill has been sold to Josiah Burdette, who contemplates putting in a saw and otherwise extending his business. Such an industry should pay well here and will be a decided advantage to the town. If such employment could be furnished, many more young men could attend school here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.