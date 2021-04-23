Y
ou might have heard about the preacher who had been invited to eat with one of the families from church. Oh, that preacher ate, and he ate, and he ate, and he ate some more.
When he finally slowed to a stop, the lady of the house said, “Would you like some more?”
“No, ma’am,” he said. “I’m full up to my neck.”
“I have some strawberry shortcake in there.”
The preacher’s eyes grew wide and he quickly replied, “Well, now, that’s what I was saving my neck for.”
Preachers who love a good meal are especially fond of those precious folks who are given to hospitality. Our church family said farewell to one such lady, Betty Carol Wright, last month.
Betty Carol was as kind a soul as you’d ever hope to meet, and she surely did know her way around a kitchen.
At 88 years-old, she was still instrumental in preparing those wonderful potluck meals. She’d get to church early, unload her food and desserts, arrange them beautifully on tables in the fellowship hall. Then, she’d make her way into the sanctuary, sit down at the piano, and play those beautiful old hymns for the worship service.
When she finished playing the final invitation hymn, she’d make her way back into the fellowship hall to make sure everyone was well fed. While everyone else sat around tables eating and talking, Betty Carol was on patrol, making sure each person had aplenty. She cleaned everything up afterward and was usually the last to leave the church.
Betty Carol was beloved in our church, not because of everything she did, but because of who she was. When people talk about Betty Carol, they use words like “loving,” “sweet,” and “kind.” In fact, people touch on just about every fruit of the Spirit mentioned in Galatians 5:22-23: Love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.
We were so sad when Betty Carol had closed her eyes on this side of eternity. But, we were so happy to think that she had arrived safely in a land that is fairer than day.
We were reminded just how precious the gift of a Christian testimony is. We were grateful that Betty Carol left no doubt whatsoever that she walked with Jesus, that she talked with Jesus, that she loved and served Jesus. Because of that, we know without any doubt that she is now with her beloved Savior yonder in Heaven, that she’s enjoying a grand reunion with family and friends. Our hearts rejoice in this. Yet, we’re going to miss her so much.
We find solace in the Gospel of Jesus Christ, who made the way for Betty Carol to walk along those golden streets of Gloryland. And we feel certain that this hospitable saint is having a wonderful time up yonder.
———
You can reach Roger Alford at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
