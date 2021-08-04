I can’t help but laugh when I think of the story I heard long ago about the young preacher’s visit with an elderly widow who, upset about losing her dentures, needed to be consoled.
The preacher sat on the sofa and nibbled from a dish of peanuts on the end table while he tried to cheer her with the latest news about her church friends. Before long he realized he had made a real pig of himself and apologized to the woman for having eaten every last one of her peanuts.
She responded: “It’s OK honey. I had already sucked the chocolate off of them.”
You know, many people approach life the way the woman in that story approaches chocolate-covered peanuts. They try to avoid the hard parts.
We can learn much from a great hero of the Old Testament named Caleb. He was a Godly man who thrived on challenge. He also was a man’s man who refused to duck, dodge, flinch or back up in the face of adversity. When the Israelites entered the Promised Land and began to divvy up the property, Caleb, a key leader, could have had any tract he wanted in a country so desirable that it was described as flowing with milk and honey.
But Caleb looked past the fertile flatlands perfect for growing crops. He ignored the expansive vineyards and olive groves. He cast his eyes upon a steep, rugged mountain occupied by huge enemy warriors.
Caleb stood before Joshua, the leader of Israel, and made his request: “Give me this mountain.”
I can imagine a determined Caleb, around 80 years old at the time, standing there with his shoulders back, chest out, chin held high, hungry for another challenge. The man still had fire in his belly. He wasn’t going to kowtow to any sons, daughters or grandchildren who might have wanted to relegate him to a rocker. He still had giants to slay.
Sometimes I wonder why people are in such a hurry to hustle Grandpa or Grandma off to the retirement home. Some of our best years are our elder years, when we have a lifetime of wisdom stored in our noggins. Yet, we allow people with far less life experience to dictate where we can go, what we can do, and when we can do it.
I doubt that Caleb would have put up with that kind of thing for even a moment.
What was the secret to Caleb’s can-do attitude? The Bible tells us he wholly trusted God, and that allowed him to press ahead with an assurance that’s unknown to most people in the world.
Sure, we can live life like the lady with her chocolate-covered peanuts and just enjoy the sweet parts, when we’re young and strong and in our prime. Or, we can be like Caleb, and square our shoulders back and find another mountain to conquer.
———
