I heard an old joke the other day about a Russian soldier who was marching along with only one boot.
“Did you lose a boot,” someone asked him.
“No, I found one,” he replied.
That joke dates back generations and has resurfaced over the past year with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Not being supplied with proper clothing would be a real problem for military personnel, and so it would be for soldiers in the Lord’s army.
Fortunately, our Heavenly Father supplies us with the whole armor of God, so that we can stand against the wiles of the enemy.
“For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places” (Ephesians 6:12).
God has given us the belt of truth, the breastplate of righteousness, the shield of faith, the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the Word of God. And He has shod our feet with the preparation of the gospel of peace.
I’m glad the Lord saw fit to make sure our feet are properly shod.
As a kid growing up in the mountains of eastern Kentucky, I learned that good shoes, or in my case, boots, were a necessity. I spent most of my young life outdoors, hunting, fishing, digging ginseng, picking poke, doing all the things an Appalachian kid enjoys doing. In the summer, my boots protected against snakes. In winter, they protected against cold. Either way, I was protected.
In the Adirondack Mountains, where snow can be measured by feet, not inches, houndsman Bill Gori had several of his friends, including me, out in about five feet of snow. Getting around in that much snow would have been impossible if we were not properly shod.
As a southern boy, I didn’t even own a pair of snowshoes. Bill saw my need. He fixed me up.
That’s what God does for us, too. He supplies all our needs, so that, spiritually speaking, we never have to plod along like an ill-equipped Russian soldier.
