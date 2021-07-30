W
hen I was a kid, I always looked forward to Vacation Bible School. My two older brothers were busy with farm work, but my sisters and I attended VBS at Glades Christian Church when we were young. This was before there were so many other entertainment choices such as sports camps, internet, and millions of TV channels. We were excited to just have somewhere to go.
It would usually run for an entire week. So many adults in the church were involved with the program. I can still remember a puppet show at the beginning of one session. There was a big theater built for it. There were several puppets who acted out skits.
Of course, craft time was a favorite. What kid doesn’t enjoy creating a masterpiece. We were so excited to take them home after the last day. One year the older kids made a nail and string picture. I think as younger kids we made easier crafts such as handprint crafts.
Crafts and snacks were in the basement where it was nice and cool. You had to be careful on those concrete steps going down though. Kool-Aid, cookies, and chips could be piled high if no adults were monitoring. We enjoyed being with the other kids. Most of them we already knew from church or school but sometimes there were visitors.
My Grandmother was a Sunday School teacher, but I don’t remember if she taught in VBS. There were classes for all age levels because so many children attended. Students were given a foundation of knowledge and faith that could be built on later through life.
Now as an adult, I have been involved with a few Vacation Bible Schools at Wayside Christian Church. We will be having a VBS and Back to School event on July 31 from Noon-3 p.m..
We are located at 2310 Menelaus Road, Berea. We would love to give your kids these special childhood memories.
