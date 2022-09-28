Abby Lovell Pettit Caudill, 101, of Hillsboro, passed away at the Terrace Nursing Home on September 24, 2022. She was married to the late Emery Caudill and was the daughter of the late Tobe and Helen Pettit, all from Hillsboro.
She is survived by two children, Norma Jean (the late Billy) Hill of Richmond, Ky, and Donald Emery (Lynda) Caudill of Lexington. She is survived by six grandchildren, Lee (Krystin) Hill of Lexington, Donna J. Hill of Lexington, Dana Caudill of Lexington, Lisa Caudill of Troy, Ohio, Rhonda (Roger) Cotton of Lexington, and Maci (Destiny) Golden of North Middletown. Also surviving are several great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Lovell was preceded in death by five brothers and one sister. She has one surviving sister, Nellie (Paul) Taylor of Flemingsburg.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Some of her favorite hobbies included quilting, gardening, planting flowers, shopping, family gatherings, going to church and simply living life on their farm.
Lovell will be laid to rest in the Fairview cemetery near Grange City in Hillsboro.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Johnson First Church of God, located at 1327 Johnson School Road Hillsboro, Ky. 41049.
Davis & Powell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
