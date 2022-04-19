A teenager was killed and another injured in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of an injury collision on at approximately 4 p.m. on Oakley Wells Road.
The initial investigation indicated a 2003 Ford Ranger with a juvenile driver and juvenile passenger was traveling east on Oakley Wells Road. The vehicle partially left the roadway of the east lane and the driver overcorrected crossing the roadway. The vehicle left the roadway on the west side and overturned. The passenger was partially ejected from the vehicle.
The juvenile passenger was pronounced dead at the scene by Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison. The driver was transported to Baptist Health Richmond for his injuries. According to FOX 56, the deceased is a 17-year-old student at Madison Central High School in Richmond. WBON-TV reported the victim is has been identified as 17-year-old Edward Tribble of 700 Charlie Norris Road.
The collision remains under investigation by Madison County Sheriff Deputy Michael Stotts and Deputy Dakota Begley. Madison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by the Kentucky State Police, Waco Fire Department, Madison County EMS, and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.