According to police citation weapon used in the death of Richmond couple was stolen from West Virginia

Additional charges have been added to the arrest citation of Thomas Birl (51), who has been charged in the deaths of Richmond couple Chris and Gracie Hager.
According to reports, the gun Birl used to shoot the couple was black 9 mm stolen out of West Virginia. At this time Birl is charged with Murder, 1st degree Arson, Tampering with Physical Evidence, 1st degree Criminal Mischief. The charge of receiving stolen property (firearm) will now be added to the list of charges.
Birl continues to be held at a medical facility and will be moved to the Madison County Detention Center as soon as treatment is complete.
Source – WLEX 18 News
