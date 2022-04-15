The Blue Grass Army Depot concluded its active shooter training exercise Wednesday afternoon, with the role-playing ‘suspect’ being wounded and subdued around 3 p.m.
The exercise began around 1 p.m., with BGAD employees receiving alerts from the Department of Defense emergency alert system, telling them that there was an “…Active Shooter on the installation” and to, “…shelter in place while assisting Depot Leadership in gaining 100% accountability of all employees.”
While alerts were delivered to employees via pre-recorded telephonic messages, text messages, and email messages, all information was clearly presented to reflect the event as an, “Exercise, Exercise, Exercise.”
Receipt of this message to Depot employees began a chain of events that resulted in employees retreating to their designated shelter area and doing what they could to contact their leadership to share their safety and accountability status. Additionally, first responders, state police, and local police assets from Eastern Kentucky University Police Department, Richmond Police Department, and the Berea Police Department, all responded to the event to augment Depot Security Elements in accordance with existing memorandums of understanding between the Depot and these local government agencies.
Blue Grass Army Depot Commander, Col. Stephen D. Dorris, had this to say about the exercise.
“Today’s active shooter response exercise allowed the depot the opportunity to coordinate and synchronize response activities across all responding agencies. This type of response event should help save lives," he said.
The exercise included ‘role players’ to replicate to the reality of the chaos ‘first responders’ would encounter during a real world event. The addition of these role players enabled BGAD security assets to practice their internal hostage negotiation, tactical search, hasty assault, and deliberate building breaching skills. Additionally, BGAD fire department and ambulance crews were employed to triage, treat, and simulate the evacuation of wounded ‘role players’ to local area hospitals. While emergency crews didn’t actually transport and deliver injured ‘role players’ at local medical facilities, they were able to practice evacuation of casualties from a ‘cleared’ area of a building with an ‘armed and dangerous role player’ being contained in a ‘locked down’ portion of the building.
According to Dorris, “As Commander of the depot, it is my responsibility to plan for and rehearse a dynamic emergency response that saves lives and reduces the risk of confusion for all involved.”
As part of the training exercise, installation gates were closed for one hour, beginning at 1:00 pm. Depot security forces practiced their lock-down requirements to secure the installation while responding ‘non-federal’ agencies provided additional capacity to BGAD, to plus up internal assets in the event they were not immediately available or overwhelmed with other tasks. These ‘plus up’ assets could include: hostage negotiators, remote surveillance equipment, or bomb / attack trained dogs. The partnering agencies that participated in yesterday’s event, greatly assisted the Depot’s Director of Emergency Services with planning and synchronizing their efforts as well as thickening external security to the Depot’s entry access points; streamlining entry and exit access for first responders. Many of today’s agency participants noted that they planned to take the evaluation notes from today’s event back to their own departments to plan a localized ‘Active Shooter Response’ event.
“I greatly appreciate all the support received from our local, state, and federal partners during today’s exercise,” Dorris stated. “Their participation solidifies an important partnership that is additive to the already highly successful Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program (CSEPP).”
“BGAD plans on doing additional training like this,” said Dave Anders, Director of Operations for Blue Grass Army Depot. “…in the military we utilize a ‘crawl, walk, run’ training methodology,” he added. “…and today’s event was a successful and important positive step toward accomplishing the litany of tasks required to successfully respond to a ‘workplace violence’ event.”
