The Blue Grass Army Depot will conduct an active shooter training exercise on Wednesday, April 13, starting at 1 p.m. The exercise will involve BGAD employees, first responders, and local and state police.
Gunfire may be heard. There is no danger. Weapons used in the exercise are firing blank rounds in a controlled environment.
As part of the training exercise, installation gates will close for approximately one hour starting at 1 p.m. Individuals needing entrance to BGAD are encouraged to come at another time to avoid delay.
BGAD is committed to being good neighbors and stewards of the environment. For more information, contact BGAD Public Affairs at (859) 779-6941. or email william.d.ritter3.civ@army.mil.
