Richmond Police Department in collaboration with Madison County Emergency Management and Bechtel Parsons Blue Grass conducted Active Shooter Training Wednesday at the Richmond Mall.
The training allowed multiple agencies to practice emergency response procedures in situations involving an active shooter. Across the nation, the rise of tragedies involving an active shooter serves as a reminder that shooting incidents can occur in any place at any time. Madison County first responders and supporting agencies are firmly dedicated to preparedness efforts and community safety, and treat the trainings as opportunities to practice response procedures and determine areas that need improvement.
The following agencies participated in the training: Richmond Police Department, Berea Police Department, Eastern Kentucky University Emergency Management, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Richmond Fire Department, Berea Fire Department, Madison County Fire Department, Blue Grass Army Depot Fire Department, Madison County Emergency Medical Services, Madison County E-911, and Madison County Emergency Management Agency.
