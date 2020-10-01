Ashley Goforth, wife of state representative Robert Goforth, released a statement to The Citizen Monday saying she never wanted her husband charged with a crime.
Rep. Goforth was charged in April after his wife called 9-1-1 dispatch center saying she had been assaulted and he attempted to hog tie her and then strangle her with an ethernet cord to the point she was passing out, according to his citation.
Goforth’s wife released the statement saying they had reconciled.
“Robert and I both deeply regret the incident that occurred last April. We were reconciled within days after it happened, and we have lived together at our home with our children since that time,” Ashley Goforth said in the statement. “It was my strong desire that my husband not be charged with any offenses, and I formally communicated that to the commonwealth’s attorney and grand jury in Laurel County.”
Commonwealth’s Attorney Jackie Steele said that while his office does take into account statements and requests from victims, they do not ultimately dictate the office’s decisions. As of Tuesday there was no intention to dismiss the charges against Robert Goforth, Steele said.
But, Ashley Goforth insists her husband is a loving father and “goes above and beyond for his family.”
“We have both sought spiritual and family counseling as we continue to work on our personal issues as a married couple,” Ashley Goforth said. “It has been a difficult year, but we are thankful for the grace and compassion of a loving God. It has sustained us.“
