Now that the storm has passed, Berea Public Works is busy clearing up debris after spending more than a week clearing snow and ice from the city roadways.
Berea Public Works Director Donnie Davidson praised his department’s work during the recent back-to-back winter storms that dumped sleet, ice and snow in Berea and Madison County.
“We’re doing a lot of clean-up on brush and cutting a lot of trees off the sidewalks,” he said. “We started (Tuesday) on the pothole repairs.”
Davidson said the biggest clean-up will be clearing trees that fell during the recent winter event.
“We load them up with our gravel truck and we compost them at the landfill.”
He added his department also began repairing road signs that also took a hit during the recent winter weather. Davidson said the change in temperature can damage road signs.
In addition to debris, Davidson and his crew are repairing the snow plow trucks for the next round of snow.
Like the rest of his crew, Davidson looking forward to the warmer temparatures.
“I’m ready for the sunshine and ready for spring,” he said.
