The Central Kentucky Regional Airport (CKRA), which serves Madison County and the surrounding region, will be closed through Aug. 12 to allow for a $2.7 million resurfacing of the runway and taxi way, officials said.
At a recent meeting of the Madison County Airport Board, members unanimously awarded the contract for the project to the Allen Company. Board Chairman George Wyatt said the resurfacing involves installing a two-inch overlay of an experimental asphalt mixture designed to prevent premature cracking and potentially save the state millions of dollars annually in future paving costs, according to Wyatt. The experiment has been implemented in Mayfield with good results, and will likely be tried in at least three additional Kentucky airports, Wyatt said.
In other business, officials announced the project to extend water and sewer lines to the airport will likely be bid out soon after engineers developed a solution to a concern raised by citizens. The airport board had secured all of the easements for the approximately $1 million project. The project was stalled, however, because one property owner raised concerns about having the water line on their property. In response, engineers were able to reroute the water/sewer lines onto county property. Now the board has to gain the final sign off from the Appalachian Regional Commission so the project can be put out to bid in the coming weeks.
Wyatt noted that the water/sewer lines will also benefit surrounding residents.
“It won’t just benefit the airport. The eight-inch water line that will come from the Fincastle Subdivision will mean much better fire suppression capability for other people before it gets to the airport. They [homeowners] should see a reduction in their home insurance rates because of that water line,” Wyatt said.
Additionally, a forced main sewer line will be installed from the airport to Fincastle, in which surrounding residents can opt to hook on. Those two projects could possibly be completed within the calendar year, Wyatt said.
Installation of a new sewer and water line will clear the way for the construction of a new terminal building at CKRA, which includes classroom space and facilities for the Eastern Kentucky Aviation Program.
Colleen Chaney, chief of staff to the president of EKU and chief communication officer for the university, informed board members that she is working with Congressman Andy Barr (R) to secure $24 million in federal funding for the new terminal. Chaney said the board could learn whether the funding request is granted by the end of the calendar year. If EKU secures the grant, construction could begin next year, said officials.
On a related note, Chaney reported the popularity of the EKU Aviation program is growing, with nearly 100 more students than last year. Chaney said enrollment for the aviation program is up to nearly 400 students with weeks to go before enrollment is closed.
In one other piece of business, the board is moving ahead with a $250,000 airport layout plan (ALP), cataloging the facility’s existing layouts and projecting its needs for the future. Wyatt said officials are attempting to anticipate the airport’s needs for the next 25 years. The plan for upgrades may include an air traffic control tower that would enhance air safety at the facility, according to Wyatt
