The Berea City Council heard the first reading of an ordinance that will help secure funding for a water and sewer line extension project for the Central Kentucky Regional Airport (CKRA) in Madison County.
In a Tuesday videoconference work session, the council heard a presentation from Madison County Airport Board Chair George Wyatt and Karen Leverenz of the Blue Grass Area Development District.
Wyatt explained CKRA is in the second phase of a three-phase improvement project to upgrade airport facilities to allow for expansion. The first phase involved constructing new T hangars, which will be occupied this fall. The second phase is the extension of the water/sewer line to connect to Berea Municipal Utilities, and improvement of the terminal building is the third phase.
The cost of the $1.2 million upgrade would be mostly funded through a $1,024,800 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission, while the three governments, including Berea, are being asked to guarantee a loan for the reminder of the cost,
