The Madison County Fiscal Court heard an update on the Central Kentucky Regional Airport during its bi-monthly meeting Tuesday at the Berea City Annex.
Board chairman George Wyatt reviewed items the airport has tackled recently, including a $1.7 million ramp expansion project that was approved by the FAA.
“It has made a huge difference,” Wyatt said. “We were running out of spaces to park aircraft and the movement on the ramps were getting close For safety that has been improved.”
He added a a partnership with Eastern Kentucky University also has proved to be beneficial.
“We are working with them (EKU) on the final plans for a new terminal building for about $5 million dollars,” he said.
Wyatt the significance of EKU’s role in operations and ownership of the airport by saying, “Last year by Kentucky statute, EKU was solidified as a one-fourth owner in the airport. This will enable them to use state funding for the EKU education facility and the new terminal building. That’s going to be totally funded through them with state money.”
Wyatt recognized EKU and the impact its aviation program has on the airport.
“One of the largest contributors to economic development is the EKU program,” Magistrate Tom Botkin said. “They are going to be going toward 400 students. They’ve got over 325 students in the program now. They have over 30 aircraft out there,” Magistrate Tom Botkin added, “You know, the additions from Dr. Ross from Eastern and Ethan Witt are just fantastic choices for the board over there. I mean, they are really good people and very knowledgeable on their program. So, we’re very thankful and happy to have them.”
Wyatt discussed other progressions on projects such as new LED lightning to replace traditional lighting at the airport. A $1.4-million water-sewer project is nearing the beginning phases.
“We expect that to start this year,” Wyatt said. “In fact, we expect that grant to be formally awarded very soon.”
Berea will be the applicant for the project, eliminating a septic system that is outdated at the airport, and allowing citizens the ability to hook on to a force main if they have their own sewage pump. The water line will also expand from 2 inches to 8 inches to increase pressure and volume.
Wyatt said the T-Hanger project has been completed.
“All thirty of the units are filled up,” he said. “That will improve our revenue picture to the tune of a net $80 thousand (dollars) per year which is just wonderful.”
Wyatt said the airport has upgraded their facility significantly and added the airport is significant to business and commerce of the county. He added that that every store at Richmond Centre has had visitors from their corporate offices at the airport while visiting their stores.
After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the airport is planning a public open house.
“It will be mid-to late April,” he said. “We will have the Young Eagle Flights again in which we will be able to fly kids for free at the airport. If kids are between the ages of 8 and 17 we offer free flights for kids out there. We will offer food trucks, there will be planes based out there, static displays of different types of aircrafts for you to see and you’ll be able to tour the airport and see what all we got going on out there.
“My message to you is things are continuing to take off at the airport.”
In other business the court:
• Proclaimed March as “Be a Children’s Champion” month.
• Amended the Madison County’s Road Department’s budget be amended by 109,000. This concerning Boone’s Trace and the sign project for Route 21.
• Approved the resolution for a General ASAP (Agency for Substance Abuse Policy) grant. The court will be serving as the applicant agent for the 2023 General ASAP grant.
• Approved the resolution for application and administration of the Volunteer Fire Assistance, VFA Grant Program. This program works to improve rural fire departments.
• Approved the resolution for application and administration of 2022-2023 Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet Division of Waste Management, Kentucky Pride Fund Household Hazardous Waste, HHW Management Grant Fund. This program gears toward proper collection and disposal of household hazardous waste and all advertising costs associated with the project.
• Approved the resolution for the application and administration of the Kentucky 911 Services Board Competitive Grant.
• Appointed Robert Brock to the Madison County EMS Board. Mike Eckler was re-appointed to the Madison County Ethics Board.
