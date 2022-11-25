The effort to extend a sewer line out to the Central Kentucky Regional Airport (CKRA) is on track, according to a recent report from Berea Municipal Utilities Manager Kevin Howard. Howard made the announcement last Tuesday during a business meeting of the Berea City Council.
According to Howard, Berea Municipal Utilities has received verbal commitments from all but one land owner to secure property easements, but Howard said he is confident that final easement will be received soon. Engineers should be out on the site within a couple of weeks to conduct surveying for the laying of the sewer line, he added.
Additionally, efforts are also planned to extend an eight-inch water line from the Madison Southern Water District to the airport with the aim of expanding airport facilities to include a terminal building. Corporate air traffic, including private jets, has increased significantly in recent years as more manufacturers and businesses open in Madison County. The water line will also enhance the airport’s fire suppression capabilities, Madison County Airport Board Chairman George Wyatt has stated.
Airport officials are hoping to secure approximately $1 million to pay for the water/sewer line extension, and have applied for a grant to fund 80 percent of the cost through the Appalachian Regional Commission. The city of Berea is sponsoring efforts to secure funding for the remaining 20 percent, or approximately $250,000 in funding, in a loan from the Kentucky Industrial Authority. Airport officials say prospects for securing both of those loans is very good.
In related news, officials from the Madison County Airport Board noted efforts to finalize the contract for the new terminal building are still under way. Negotiations on that contract are being handled by representatives of the airport’s fixed base operator, Eastern Kentucky University. The terminal will not only provide for flight instruction learning facilities for the EKU Aviation Program, it will also serve general aviation and enable the airport to entice more corporate flights to come to Berea/Richmond, thus allowing the facility to sell more aviation fuel and increase profits.
In related news, airport board officials reported at the November 1 meeting that the CKRA is halfway through a project to replace all of the facility’s lighting with LED bulbs. Officials have said the project will not only help save energy, it will also reduce the cost of maintenance because of the longer life of the LED bulbs.
At that meeting, Dwayne Brumley of the Madison County Emergency Management Agency also addressed the board, requesting board members to identify a site on airport grounds where a new emergency warning siren could be installed. Brumley explained it’s part of a county-wide effort to upgrade the warning sirens before the completion of the chemical weapons demilitarization project at the Bluegrass Army Depot.
In his recent State of the City address, Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley said aiding the completion of the Central Kentucky Regional Airport modernization program is a key goal of the city government in the coming fiscal year, due to the facility’s positive impact on the regional economy.
