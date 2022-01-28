A number of projects at the Central Kentucky Regional Airport (CKRA) are under way that will benefit the community and region, Madison County Airport Board officials said Tuesday.
The projects were discussed at a recent board meeting that touched on airport improvements, as well as discussion of services that would serve local pilots and aviation enthusiasts $256,200, from the Kentucky Industrial Authority.
Board Chair George Wyatt said prospects for securing the loans are good, with possible completion of the infrastructure project by summer. “We’re expecting a positive response on the grant within a month or so,” Wyatt said.
With the anticipated construction of a new terminal building at CKRA this year, Wyatt said the new waterline will allow for better fire protection, which will lower insurance rates for the airport and surrounding residents. It will also lower insurance rates for prospective corporate clients that wish to park corporate planes in Madison County.
Todd Bloch, of American Engineers Inc., revealed that the application process to secure $1,024,000 in funding for a waterline/sewer extension project is in the final stages as airport officials work to satisfy environmental requirements. The project will extend an eight-inch water line to the airport from the Madison Southern Water District, as well as extending a forced main sewer line from Berea Municipal Utilities.
Wyatt said the project will enable homeowners near the line to connect to the two services.
The board has applied for an Appalachian Regional Commission grant for $1,024,000, or 80 percent of the cost, while the City of Berea has been the sponsoring agency in applying to get a loan for the remaining 20 percent, or “A lot of good things are happening, and we’ve had good help from the three governments and the community that has enabled us to do this,” Wyatt said. “We’re very appreciative, but we pay that back by enabling corporate access, which helps drive employment. We provide a good service to corporate clients and that spills over into the local economy when jobs are created.”
In other news, officials said discussions are underway to expand flight operations and flight instruction services to county residents. Bloch noted that Wings Aviation is considering offering flight instruction at CKRA. The company already offers flight training in Danville and at Blue Grass Airport in Lexington. In related news, Bloch noted that discussions are underway to form a flight club at CKRA, in which local pilots could pay an annual membership fee, then have access to designated airplanes at the facility.
Other business:
• The T-hangar construction project was completed in 2021, but the contractors are finishing up some final punch list items, including the installation of an underground drain. As a result of the project, 30 new hangers are drawing rent at the airport. CKRA currently has 68 airplanes based at the airport.
• An airport LED lighting project has been delayed because of inclement weather and a shortage of staff, some of which is related to COVID-19 outbreaks. Final plans for the project are expected to be submitted soon, Bloch said.
• CKRA could be receiving a big boost in funding as a result of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed last year. As a result of the law, Madison County’s airport could receive as much a $159,000 in federal funds per year for five years, provided it meets matching requirements.
• In related news, Bloch reported that another $10 million may be available for Kentucky airports through the Kentucky Department of Aviation. Officials are waiting to see whether Governor Andy Beshear will propose more funding for Kentucky airports in his upcoming budget.
• The board also unanimously approved a payment of $193,265 to Jade Construction for the extension of a ramp. Officials noted it was a partial payment for work in progress.
