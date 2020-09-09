CItizen obituary 2

Al Messina Jr. age 93 of Berea, passed away Sept. 5, 2020 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, KY. Al was a Veteran of the US Navy serving in the Pacific Theater during WWII.Funeral Services were Wednesday Sept. 9, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home. Matt Messina officiated and pallbearers were his grandsons. Burial with Military Honors took place at Madison County Memorial Gardens. Online condolences www.lakesfuneralhome.com.

 

