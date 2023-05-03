Mr. Albert “Poppy” Powell, 76, of Mt.Vernon passed away on Wednesday April 26, 2023 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond after a long illness. He was born on June 24, 1946 in Berea, KY the son of the late Bradley and Floy Ketron Powell. He was retired construction contractor, enjoyed gardening, flowers, building things, collecting toys, loved his grandchildren, and was a member of the Full Gospel House of Care Church.
Survivors are: his wife; Mrs. Judy Graves Powell of Mt.Vernon. One daughter; April Whitaker and husband (Jeff) of Richmond. Four brothers; James Powell of Somerset, Jesse Powell of Berea, George Powell of Mt.Vernon, and Frank Powell of Berea. Four sisters; Freda Clark, Martha Fowler, and Mary Hill all of Mt.Vernon, and Frances McKeehan of Berea. Two grandchildren; Micah and Braxton Whitaker also survive. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by: two brothers; John and Willie Powell, by one sister; Virginia Powell, and by one grandchild; Jackson Whitaker.
Funeral services for Mr. Albert “Poppy” Powell were conducted on Sunday April 30, 2023 at the Cox Funeral Home. Bro. Roger Pigg officiated. Burial followed in the Powell Family Cemetery.
Cox Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon was in charge of arrangements.
