The voters of the county spoke during the primary election on Tuesday and Berea and Madison County will be considered wet.
According to vote totals from the Madison County clerk’s office, the “yes” vote carried 9,883 votes compared to 4,792 “no” votes in the local option election.
“I am just so excited for the people of Madison County and all the places in the county that have languished because we have been stuck in the past,” said Wesley Browne, owner of Apollo Pizza. Browne also has practiced law for 24 years at Browne Law Office and spearheaded the local option.
Browne said he was nervous of the voter turnout because of the low turnout races on the ballot.
“We felt confident it could pass if we got it on the ballot,” he said. “The people of the county spoke and they wanted their county to go wet. I think this will be a very big upside to all parts of the county.”
Madison County was made dry by prohibition in 1919. After prohibition ended Kentucky created a system in which an area could vote to be wet, but Madison County never voted wet county-wide until Tuesday’s vote.
Prior to the local option vote, the city limits of Richmond are wet, meaning you can purchase alcohol in restaurants, bars, and stores. The city of Berea is considered moist — meaning alcohol can be purchased by the glass in restaurants but is not sold in stores. Outside those locations the county is dry with the exception of places like golf courses, which require a special license.
According to Kentucky State Statue, prohibition ceases 60 days after the election results are certified. The county must establish an office of Alcohol Beverage Administration before licenses to sell alcohol can be granted.
Of the 73,570 registered voters in the county, 14,675 ballots were cast in the primary election for a 20 percent turnout.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron carried the county in the race to become the Republican candidate for governor in November. Cameron received 3,792 votes. He will face incumbent Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, who received 5,078 votes to lead the Democrat ticket.
In other Republican primary races, Michael Adams received 5,418 votes for Secretary of State, Allison Ball received 5,251 votes in the Auditor of Public Accounts race, while Mark Metcalf will be the Republican nominee for state treasurer and Jonathan Shell took the Commissioner of Agriculture race with 5,544 votes in the county.
Sierra Enlow will be the Democratic nominee for the Commissioner of Agriculture after receiving 2,816 votes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.