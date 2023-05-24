Alcohol impact on city uncertain

By Andy McDonald
For The Citizen
After two thirds of Madison County residents recently approved a measure allowing county-wide alcohol sales, it won’t significantly alter the course of Berea’s economic development strategy, according to Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley.
While the new law may change the pool of businesses now willing to consider Berea as a potential destination, officials have to keep in mind that the mere ability to sell alcohol does not automatically ensure economic success for the city, Fraley said.
“I think that compared to the past, we’ll probably have more people inquiring about space availability, whether it’s about property for sale or rent by people whose business model includes the sale of alcohol,” Fraley said. “Whether those businesses that give us looks will actually choose Berea and create jobs is yet to be seen. We really don’t know the answer to that.”
Instead, Fraley said the city will continue to seek a balance when it comes to recruiting new ventures to Berea, not banking exclusively on trying to draw businesses that rely on alcohol sales.
“I really don’t think it will have a major impact on how we cultivate economic development,” Fraley said. “One of my priorities is providing an equal emphasis on attracting large business, industrial or otherwise, commercial businesses, which may be nationally known franchises, while also providing support for and encouraging growth of our small, locally-owned businesses and entrepreneurs. We will continue to do that.”
Berea Business and Tourism Development Director Donna Angel stated she has remained in touch with businesses that were initially interested in Berea, but hesitated because the city only sold alcohol in designated areas. Angel cited Cattleman’s Roadhouse, Columbia Steakhouse, and Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen as examples of businesses that expressed interest. Angel has also been investigating mid-sized grocery stores, including Ingle’s Market and Food City, which include alcohol in their business models. Fraley said those efforts will also continue now that voters have approved alcohol sales.
“We will need to have our business and tourism development director reach out to businesses, whether they are restaurants or others, that have inquired about Berea but have excluded us from consideration because we were moist, to see if those businesses still have an interest in coming to Berea,” said Fraley.
The new alcohol law goes into effect 60 days from when the official election results were certified on May 18. The city of Berea now has to make sure certain processes are in place to ensure the proper regulation of alcohol sales in city limits, such as the issuance of liquor licenses for businesses.
“There are a lot of details that need to be worked out between now and when the 60 days are up,” Fraley said.
The conventional wisdom leading up to the election was that Richmond voters might overwhelm Berea in passing the alcohol measure. As it turned out, the wet measure won in Berea by comfortable margins in all but one Berea precinct, including East Berea (224 Yes -107 No), Gay-Stephens (128-40), North Berea (284-167), South Berea (311-158), West Berea-Mayde (359-161), Clay (218-197), Silver Creek (248-125), Bobtown-Redlick (336-219), and Walker Branch (134-92). The alcohol initiative was only voted down in the Big Hill-Blue Lick precinct, where it failed by a vote of 167 to 163.
One major concern expressed by alcohol sales opponents was that it would cause the proliferation of liquor stores all over Berea. Fraley said that since there is a legal limit on the number of package stores a city can have based on the population, preliminary estimates indicate Berea could have five or six stores at most.
“A lot of people wonder if we’ll have a liquor store on every corner and that will not be the case,” Fraley said, noting there will be a very competitive selective process.
Fraley acknowledged that there are very strong feelings for voters on both sides of the issue, but that because the ballot measure was beyond the city’s control, the best the administration can do is make the policy work.
“We respect the opinions of people on both sides of the issue,” Fraley said. “But now the people have spoken. We have to respect the will of the people, and as elected officials and city staff, we have to determine how to best carry out the will of the people and manage that process in cooperation with state agencies.”
