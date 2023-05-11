By Andy McDonald
For The Citizen
The primary election is set to begin win Thursday with early voting for those who choose one of three options that are available to voters.
Early voting will be 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday at the Folk Center, Madison County Extension Office (Duncannon Lane), Madison County Library Richmond Branch) and Ignite Academy (North Campus, Richmond).
Election Day voting will be 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday at the Folk Center, Berea Church of God, Madison County Extension Office, Ignite Academy North Campus, The Mule Barn at Arlington, Madison County Public Library (Richmond), Eastside Community Church and White Hall Baptist Church.
The state’s Constitutional Officers will appear on the ballot this year.
Those offices include the Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, Auditor of Public Accounts, State Treasurer, and Commissioner of Agriculture. Other than the Governor and Secretary of State races, the other four positions are considered open, as the current office-holders are seeking another elected position.
In addition, there will be a special election to fill the 28th District State Senate seat, which was left vacant when Republican Ralph Alvarado resigned to become Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health. The 28th District includes Bath, Clark, Menifee and Montgomery counties, as well as part of Fayette County..
Madison County voters will decide whether to make Madison County wet or dry as an option for voters in this year’s primary.
Berea was once in the running to land a Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Cattleman’s Roadhouse, and perhaps even see the return of Columbia Steakhouse. The inability to sell alcohol, however, was a stumbling block, since offering bar service is a prominent part of their respective business models.
Yet, Berea Business and Tourism Development Executive Director Donna Angel didn’t give up on those businesses, alerting them to the May 16 Madison County ballot initiative that would legalize alcohol sales county wide. If it passes, establishments that previously overlooked Berea might reconsider the city.
“I’ve continued working along with every one of them. I believe in growth in our city and in bringing in restaurants of substantial name brands will be quite beneficial to Berea, Kentucky,” Angel said. “I think everyone is just waiting in the wings to see what will pass and I think it’s of interest to anybody who is looking to expand and grow their franchise.”
Angel noted that property along the interstate has been the subject of increased interest lately, especially with the growth of housing in the neighborhood.
“I think exit 77 is just prime property and I’ve gotten more and more commercial brokers that are interested in showing land out there,” Angel said. “There’s plenty of land out there. You could take Cheddar’s, Columbia, Cattleman’s Steakhouse, and with 60,000-plus people passing every day on Interstate 75, I think this is a great spot that people have an interest in right now.”
Additionally, Angel said she has continued to stay in touch with grocery outlets, such as Kroger, which was hesitant to settle in Berea because of alcohol restrictions. If the May 16 referendum allowing county-wide alcohol sales passes, it may spark interest from a mid-size chains, if not one of the major grocery outlets, she said.
“If it’s not a Kroger or a Meijer or a larger chain, we still have Food City that’s expanding in this direction, and Food Lion is into Lexington now,” said Angel, adding that while Publix has been receptive to Berea’s pitch, the city probably doesn’t fit the company’s desired population level and demographic.
Other companies are in the mix, according to Angel. “We have reached out to Ingle’s Market, which I’ve visited a few times in Tennessee. They do spirits and wines and they have incredible deli, bakery and fresh vegetable departments. So, I think the way their stores work would make them a really good fit for Berea.”
Angel asserted there would be enough grocery business for newcomers and the city’s existing retail outlets. “In no way does this mean we disrespect our current stores, Walmart and Save-A-Lot, but we believe there is much to share and room to grow in terms of grocery offerings here in Berea.”
Local entrepreneur Sune Frederiksen, who ran a successful independent café on College Square, expressed reservations about the current alcohol initiative. Frederiksen supported alcohol sales votes in Berea when they were strictly limited to by-the-drink sales in qualifying restaurants. But the wide-open nature of the current initiative could present problems, according to Frederiksen.
“I am still for alcohol sales, but I think it should be regulated so it fits the needs of the city/county,” Frederiksen said. “I am not in favor of a bar or liquor store on each corner.”
Frederiksen, who is also active in promoting culture and the arts in Berea, cautioned that if big chain restaurants do come in, they could potentially squeeze out locally owned businesses by offering lower prices while out-advertising smaller eateries that don’t have large corporate marketing budgets.
If those smaller restaurants are forced out, that could be detrimental to the unique culture Berea has forged and is trying to sustain, said Frederiksen.
“It is up to Berea to find the right balance to keep Berea unique,” Frederiksen said. “Unfortunately, I think it [culture] is fading, because many people do not understand that a sound cultural life is the pulse of a town.”
As the election nears, independent establishments are still seeking new opportunities in Berea. This week, Richmond’s Dreaming Creek Brewery posted on social media that the May 16 referendum will impact their future development plans.
“What would we at Dreaming Creek Brewery do if beer sales were legal countywide? We’d try to get beer on shelves closer to rural areas, ask Fort Boonesborough to serve Kentucky Common at their 18th Century Tavern, and look into the possibility of a Berea Taproom,” a recent Facebook post read.
Additionally, Giovanni’s Pizza, which has locations in Richmond and other stores in central Kentucky, is reportedly set to take over the Huddle House location at exit 77, near the BP Station. With remodeling, that restaurant could be open by the end of the year, Angel said. Giovanni’s would join two other popular independent restaurants at exit 77, Nuevo Vallarta, which is remodeling the former Hitz Roadhouse, and the Smokehouse Grill and Buffet.
“I think it’s all a sign of good things to come. It takes one piece to fall into place to make another piece fall into place,” Angel said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.