Ale-8-One is pleased to announce that this March the company will launch Cherry Ale-8 Zero Sugar. Building on the success of Cherry Ale-8, which was released in 2018, Ale-8 has developed a Cherry sugar free soft drink to meet the demand of fans who requested it.
To celebrate the launch, Ale-8 will host two introductory events prior to Cherry Ale-8 Zero hitting grocery shelves the week of March 9.
On Thursday, Ale-8 invites guests to join them at the Clark County Courthouse in their hometown of Winchester at 3:30 p.m. Fans will be able to enjoy samples of Cherry Ale-8 Zero Sugar and the first 100 guests will receive a commemorative individual bottle cooler.
On Friday at 5:30 p.m., Ale-8 will be at the Barn at the Summit passing out complimentary samples of Cherry Ale-8 Zero Sugar while supplies last. The first 100 people to attend this occasion will also receive a free Ale-8 individual bottle cooler. Joining the festivities to emcee both events will be the Kentucky Taste Buds. The Kentucky for Kentucky shop at the Barn will have exclusive sales of Cherry Ale-8 Zero 6-packs while supplies last with a limit of one pack per person starting March 6th at 5:30 p.m.
Beginning the week of March 9, Cherry Ale-8 Zero will be available in single bottles and six-packs in retail stores in the area of Central and Eastern Kentucky including Lexington, Winchester, Mt. Sterling, Berea, Richmond, Morehead, Frankfort and Georgetown. It will also be throughout Southeastern parts of the state down the I-75 corridor including London and Corbin. Retailers that will carry Cherry Ale-8 Zero include Kroger, Walmart, and Speedway. It can also be purchased on the company’s website. Click here to download high-resolution photos of Cherry Ale-8 Zero. Please visit ale8one.com or follow Ale-8 on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.
Cherry Ale-8 Zero contains no sugar, no calories, no artificial colors and no aspartame but does include the secret family recipe developed in 1926 that is present in all Ale-8 varieties. President and COO Ellen McGeeney credits loyal Ale-8 drinkers for this launch and stated, “People have asked for a diet Cherry Ale-8, since the launch of Cherry and we listened. It took us nearly two years and 78 iterations to find the recipe with the great flavor you will taste with each bottle of Cherry Zero. It’s zero sugar, but 100 percent Kentucky, and having a relationship with our fans and hearing them is very important to us and we appreciate their continued support.”
About Ale-8-One: Ale-8-One Bottling Company was founded in 1902 by G.L. Wainscott in Winchester, Kentucky, and remains the oldest, privately held bottler in the United States still owned and operated by the founding family. Ale-8-One soft drink has been bottled in green glass in Winchester since 1926. The only soft drink invented in Kentucky still in existence, Ale-8’s proprietary blend is flavored with real ginger and citrus and contains less carbonation and fewer calories than conventional sodas. The company's founder and inventor, G.L. Wainscott, developed the recipe, and to this day, his great-great-nephew, Fielding Rogers, hand blends every batch of Ale-8. Ale-8 is widely available in Kentucky, available nationwide online, available in Kroger stores throughout the Southeast, and can be found at most Cracker Barrel, and Fresh Market stores. For more information, visit ale8one.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
