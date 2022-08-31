Alene Jackson Jones, 67, widow to the late Steve Jones, passed away Friday August 26, 2022, at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville
Memorial services will be at 4 p.m., Sunday September 4, 2022, at Davis & Powell Funeral Home with Bro. Marlin Hubbard officiating. You may view the service live at www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Davis & Powell Funeral Directors in charge of Arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.