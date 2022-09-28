Alexis Leeann Kirby, 24, left her earthly body to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Wednesday, September 21st, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. She was born September 30, 1997, in Richmond, Kentucky.
Lexi loved the summer and being outside, and going for rides with her mom, she also enjoyed music and bright colors. Although she was non-verbal her presence always filled the room with joy and love, she loved to be with her family and was loved by everyone that knew her, her cousins, nieces, and nephews especially enjoyed riding with her in her wheelchair. She was a patient ambassador for past Potentate Phillip Ball of The Oleika Temple in Lexington, she was also a Shriners patient for 21 years receiving care at Shriners Hospital in Lexington, and a member of Akielo Temple #128 Daughters of The Nile. Lexi was of the Holiness faith and member of Cartersville Holiness Church.
She was preceded in death by, maternal great-grandparents, Vincent Robinson, Johnny and Rebecca Alcorn, paternal grandfather, Delbert Broughton, two great aunts, Betty Gullette, and Wilma Hensley, one great uncle, John Wayne Alcorn and a cousin Virgil Wayne Hensley.
Alexis is survived by her parents, Tonya Alcorn and Jason Broughton of Berea, her siblings, Dakota and Kayla Broughton. Maternal grandparents, Bruce and Karlene Alcorn of Berea, maternal great grandmother, Helen Isaacs Robinson, paternal grandparents, Connie and Jerry Byrd of Berea, maternal aunt, Tosha and Shannon Sparks, cousins, Skylar, Bailee, and Annie Sparks, nieces, Adyson Farthing and Samiyah Pulliam, nephew Bryson Pulliam. Special friend and classmate, Sami Napier. Numerous great uncles, aunts, and cousins and her beloved Yorkie, Ozzie also survive.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Davis & Powell Funeral Home. Reverends Bruce Alcorn, J.B. Alexander, Donnie Pingleton, and Stevie Robinson officiated and burial followed in the Berea Cemetery. Pallbearers were Arthur Lewis, Clayton Robinson, Shannon Sparks, Zack Robinson, Ricky Gabbard, and Jason Broughton. Honorary pallbearers were her nieces, nephews, and all her cousins.
Davis & Powell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
