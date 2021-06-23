Alice Jean Satterfield Snowden, 79, of Berea died Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond.
Funeral Service 1:00PM Friday, June 25, 2021 at Red Lick Baptist Church with Bro. Kris Isaacs and Bro. Wayne Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Madison County Memorial Gardens. Visitation 6:00-9:00PM Thursday at the church.
Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service entrusted with arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Alice Snowden as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.