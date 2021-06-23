Alice Jean Satterfield Snowden

Alice Jean Satterfield Snowden, 79, of Berea died Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond.

Funeral Service 1:00PM Friday, June 25, 2021 at Red Lick Baptist Church with Bro. Kris Isaacs and Bro. Wayne Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Madison County Memorial Gardens.  Visitation 6:00-9:00PM Thursday at the church.

Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service entrusted with arrangements. 

 
