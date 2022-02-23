Alice Mountcastle Zollicoffer, a lovely, loving, and beloved person, died peacefully on February 15, 2022.
Reppert Funeral Home in Berea is in charge of arrangements. A grave marker will be placed for her beside her parents in Elmwood Cemetery in Henderson, NC. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Tributes can be made to Kitty, Inc., 421 Christmas Ridge Rd., Berea, KY 40403.
