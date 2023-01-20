Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) will host the 2023 All “A” Classic for the 27th time at the Baptist Health Arena inside Alumni Coliseum from Wednesday, Jan. 25 through Sunday, Jan. 29.
Thirty-two high school basketball teams – 16 girls’ teams and 16 boys’ teams – will vie for the championship over the five-day span.
Girls’ teams begin their games Wednesday:
8:30 a.m.: Covington Holy Cross vs. Leslie County
10 a.m.: Berea vs. Owen County
11:30 a.m.: Danville vs. Portland Christian
1 p.m.: Pikeville vs. Carlisle County
5 p.m.: Menifee County vs. Whitefield Academy
6:30 p.m.: Hancock County vs. Region 4
8 p.m.: Bishop Brossart vs. Jackson County
9:30 p.m.: Bethlehem vs. Crittenden County
Boys’ teams begin their games Thursday:
8:30 a.m.: Evangel Christian vs. Murray
10 a.m.:Martin County vs. Harlan
11:30 a.m.: Lexington Christian Academy vs. Washington County
1 p.m.: Owen County vs. Louisville Collegiate
5 p.m.: Covington Holy Cross vs. Danville
6:30 p.m.: Bishop Brossart vs. Hazard
8 p.m.: Raceland vs. University Heights
9:30 p.m.: Owensboro Catholic vs. Region 4
Championship games will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Alumni Coliseum on EKU’s campus will host all games. The Coliseum is located at 621 Eastern Bypass in Richmond. Parking is free. Tickets can be purchased online at gofan.co or at the door with a credit card. Concession stands will be open.
PrepSpin will provide video coverage of all games for $14.95 per session. Visit go.prepspin.com for more information.
Information about the All “A” Classic can be found at https://www.allaclassic.org/.
