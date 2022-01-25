RICHMOND — The 2022 All “A” Classic returns to Alumni Coliseum and Paul McBrayer Arena on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University Wednesday, Jan. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 30. Thirty-two basketball teams – 16 girls’ teams and 16 boys’ teams – will vie for the championship over the five-day span.
“We are excited to welcome some of the best high school basketball teams and their families to EKU,” said President David McFaddin. “McBrayer Arena is an outstanding venue for the All “A” Classic and we are proud to host this event on our campus again this year.”
Girls’ teams begin their games Wednesday:
• 8:30 a.m.: Owen County vs. Carlisle County
• 10 a.m.: Jackson County vs. Cumberland County
• 11:30 a.m.: Paris vs. Covington Holy Cross
• 1 p.m.: Campbellsville vs. Lyon County
• 5 p.m.: Berea vs. Owensboro Catholic
• 6:30 p.m.: Whitefield Academy vs. Louisville Holy Cross
• 8 p.m.: Knott County Central vs. West Carter
• 9:30 p.m.: Pikeville vs. Danville Christian
Boys’ teams begin their games Thursday:
• 8:30 a.m.: Danville Christian vs. Murray
• 10 a.m.: Pikeville vs. Owensboro Catholic
• 11:30 a.m.: West Carter vs. Todd County Central
• 1 p.m.: Kentucky Country Day vs. Evangel Christian
• 5 p.m.: Walton-Verona vs. Bracken County
• 6:30 p.m.: Campbellsville vs. Harlan
• 8 p.m.: Breathitt County vs. Lyon County
• 9:30 p.m.: Covington Holy Cross vs. Sayre
Updated boys’ tournament brackets can be found here.
Friday games will begin at 8:30 a.m.with the girls’ matchups and 5 p.m. for the boys.
Saturday games begin at Noon.
Sunday championship games begin at Noon.
Information about the All “A” Classic can be found at https://www.allaclassic.org/
Alumni Coliseum on EKU’s campus will host all games. The Coliseum is located at 621 Eastern Bypass in Richmond. Parking is free. Tickets are available at the door. Guests inside the arena must wear a mask. Concession stands will be open.
PrepSpin will provide video coverage of all games for $10 per session. Visit go.prepspin.com for more information.
The All “A” Classic began in 1980 when a group of basketball coaches from northern Kentucky decided to host a tournament for small schools.
The first year saw eight competing teams and expanded each year until 1993, when the current 16-team tournament field for both girls and boys was realized. Today, the All “A” Classic hosts numerous tournaments for the 123 All “A” member schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.