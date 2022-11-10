All precinct, early voting a convenience for voters

I voted and it wasn’t in my precinct.
Thankfully, Madison County offers and “all precinct” option, a system that allows registered voters to cast a vote at any location within the county. It’s a method that provided a convenience for this voter on Tuesday afternoon.
I spent most of Election Day with my wife Rhonda in the Emergency Room at Baptist Health in Richmond as we sought answers from her recent breathing difficulties and recent health issues. In between moving her to a room on the fourth floor, my mother- and father-in-law, Bill and Alberta Howard covered for me while I took a break to do my civic duty. In between, Pastor Kevin Slemp from Berea Baptist Church came and prayed with Rhonda.
Under similar circumstances in the past, I would have drove back to my precinct location — Silver Creek Elementary School — in order to cast my vote. It would have cost more time and money in order to do so. Instead of driving back to Berea, I ventured to Eastside Community Church, showed my identification, received my paper ballot and received my “I Voted” sticker and returned to the hospital.
Although relatively a seamless process that provides an avenue for voters who are in a pinch because of unplanned circumstances similar to what I faced Tuesday, there are still some kinks that need to be worked out, such as adding more precinct locations and poll workers. Much like new things, it’s a work in progress and additions and subtractions will be made along the way.
The good news is that nearly 10,000 citizens took advantage of the early voting option this year, which provided another alternative to those who couldn’t get to the polls during the 12 hours allotted on Election Day. Rhonda and I took advantage of this option two years ago and it helped us adjust amid our busy schedules. The turnout was 40 percent, which is a major increase from the May primary, which didn’t draw much interest even though this was a big election year for the county.
The early voting will never surpass the traditional Election Day grind, but it’s a solid alternative that will be available for generations to come, whose schedules differ from the ones that us older folks grew up with. For example, I remember seeing campaign ads that read, “Pull Lever 8” to vote for ….” I never pulled a lever by the time I started voting, but thankfully technology and paper have made things a lot easier at the polls.
The turnout in Madison County this fall hopefully is a good indication that voters are starting to take part in the democratic process that isn’t given to so many people across the globe.
For those of you who took time to vote, it counted and that’s what matters the most.
