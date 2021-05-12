Alta Todd Berry Lakes

Alta Todd Berry Lakes, age 96, passed away Saturday May 8, 2021 at Baptist Health in Corbin, KY.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Davis & Powell Funeral Home with Rev. Vernon Morris and Rev. Wayne Harding officiating. Burial will follow in the Scaffold Cane Cemetery. 

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Davis and Powell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Service information

May 13
Service
Thursday, May 13, 2021
1:00PM
Davis & Powell Funeral Home, LLC
616 Chestnut Street
Berea, KY 40403
