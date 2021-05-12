Alta Todd Berry Lakes, age 96, passed away Saturday May 8, 2021 at Baptist Health in Corbin, KY.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Davis & Powell Funeral Home with Rev. Vernon Morris and Rev. Wayne Harding officiating. Burial will follow in the Scaffold Cane Cemetery.
You may view the service live from the funeral home website www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Davis and Powell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
