ccording to my 2022 shelf on the Goodreads app, I’ve read 62 books so far this year. I’m hoping to reach 70 by 2023.
I am by all means a very goal oriented person who also enjoys measuring year-to-year results - one of the many reasons I love my position as library director - so annual reading challenges are extremely appealing. A reading goal is a fun one to meet.
At the beginning of 2022, I set a goal to read 52 books. I felt one book per week was attainable but still a challenge, as I tend to work long hours and typically fall asleep within 20 minutes of cracking open a book. Contrary to many stereotypes, we librarians do not, in fact, read at our desks all day.
While I do manage to finish several printed books in these 20 minute increments, audiobooks are really what help me achieve my reading goals. I listen to books primarily on my commute, as well as while I’m doing chores, cooking, and exercising. There’s something about being read to that makes mundane tasks such as these much more appealing.
I’ve really always loved being read to, especially as a child - my family will attest to this, as I believe I tended to be a bit demanding about it - and I was fortunate to be surrounded by people who found it important to read to me. This not only fostered a love of reading that has continued into adulthood, it laid the groundwork for success in both the classroom and the workforce.
The benefits of reading to a child are limitless in potential long term impact. Most brain growth occurs in the first five years of life, making this time period critical to cognitive and emotional development. Daily reading creates much needed stability and consistency. Reading the same story also helps children learn elements through repetition.
Reading to children is also critical to language development. According to Healthline, babies who are read to score higher in language and problem solving skills.
This extends through childhood and into the teen years as well, as displayed through higher IQ and language scores.
Vocabulary is also significantly enhanced. A study featured in the Journal of Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics found that children who are routinely read to from birth to 5 years old are exposed to 1.4 million more words than children who are not read to. This creates a major head start in a child’s education. Consistent exposure to language creates a solid foundation for lifelong literacy and learning.
The Madison County Public Library offers many opportunities to support reading to children, both at home and at the library. We have thousands of picture books and level readers available for checkout at both our Richmond and Berea locations.
Story Time at the library, offered weekly at both locations, is also a great way to build those critical language skills while also connecting with other children and caregivers.
Story time doesn’t have to end with childhood - audiobooks provide story time for adults.
The library’s Libby app makes audiobook listening extremely convenient as well. Download the Libby app on any mobile device, log in with your library card, and gain instant access to thousands of audiobooks available for checkout. Just a few taps of the screen to bring a story to life, and perhaps make those annual reading challenges a bit more fun as well.
