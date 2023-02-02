This newspaper you hold in your hands was written and produced by humans. It’s not flawless. Never has been or never will be.
When I started in this business more than 30 years ago, I learned early on that mistakes were going to happen, no matter how hard we tried to avoid them. Learning from those miscues brought about more attention to detail in an effort to void making the same mistake twice.
In the newspaper business, a pat on the back can also turn into a slap in the face in a matter of minutes. Our efforts are booed or applauded depending on the source, and our work is judged by our readers and colleagues.
This past weekend, the Berea Citizen brought home 12 awards and placed second in General Excellence in the Weekly Class 2 category during the Kentucky Press Association awards banquet in Lexington. We collected six first-place awards and six second- and third-place finishes in our division. It was a night dedicated to honoring newspapers across the state for their work and dedication to journalism.
Our award-winning stories, pages and photographs were honored by the judges from the Oklahoma Press Association. We were honored by the distinction that we received from our peers in the Sooner State.
Personally, I’m proud of our newspaper and our staff for the job they do on a weekly basis and it doesn’t go unnoticed by our peers. We are blessed to live in a city and county that appreciates our newspaper and the job we do to ensure that you are being informed by a reputable news agency and not heresy or gossip on social media.
Like many other newspapers across the state and the nation, we face challenges each and every day, mostly social media sites such as google and Facebook who have taken away from our revenue stream in the past decade. Revenues are important to our newspaper just like any other business. It takes advertising and other sources of revenue for us to stay in business.
We need our readers, subscribers and advertisers more than ever to help combat the mega big-tech companies. When you spend your money with us, it stays local, in-house, supports The Berea Citizen, and your dollars don’t go to unknown sources in big cities. We aren’t tied down by big companies seeking large profits margins to fund other entities. We are a local business with our local interests in mind.
We aren’t perfect, but each and every week, do our best to put out the best product we can. We strive for perfection for our subscribers, readers and advertisers.
It always has been and always will be our top priority.
