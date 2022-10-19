Amanda (Agnes) Sizemore, 86, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at the Terrace Nursing Home. She enjoyed going to flea markets and yard sales, and loved decorating for every holiday, coloring and doing puzzles. Agnes was a nanny for 21 years and thought the world of her grandchildren and her dogs.
Agnes was preceded in death by her husband Chester Sizemore, one son, Ricky Carpenter, and one daughter Eva Brooks. She is survived by her two children, Lottie (Darrell) Mullins and Ewell (Kim) Carpenter. Eight grandchildren, Leonard Jay Ingram, Randy Ingram, Chase Farris Carpenter, Hannah Laccie Carpenter, Tiffany Carpenter, Whitney Carpenter, Amanda Brooks, and John Brooks. Four great grandchildren, Haleigh Ingram, Kobe Ingram, Miles Carpenter, and Lilah Carpenter.
A memorial service was held at Lakes Funeral Home from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022.
