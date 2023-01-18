Amanda Renea Lamb Pence, age 38, passed away, Thursday January 12, 2023, in Richmond, KY.
Visitation will be 6:00PM – 9:00PM Wednesday January 18, 2023, and 11:00AM until 1:00PM Thursday January 19, 2023, at Crestview Holy Sanctuary with funeral services beginning at 1:00PM. Rev. Mark Adams will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Silver Creek Cemetery in Berea, KY.
Davis & Powell Funeral Directors in charge of arrangements.
