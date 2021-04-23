Things were looking grim for Berea tourism in March of 2020 as the trade came to a standstill with uncertainly about the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.
One year later, tourism seems to be on the rebound as visits to the Berea Welcome Center in March of 2021 exceeded the numbers from just a year before. According to Donna Angel, director of tourism and economic development for the City of Berea, there were 9008 visitors to the Berea Welcome Center in March of 2021. That’s up from 7,745 in March of last year. Angel revealed the numbers last week during a meeting of the Berea Tourism and Convention Commission.
Combined with the fact internet searches and inquiries on social media about Berea are climbing, particularly in the northeastern states, Angel said things are definitely looking up as consumers look to move beyond last year’s pandemic lockdowns. “We’re coming back. We’re starting to live again,” Angel said.
The trend may bode well for Berea’s increasing popularity in the motor coach industry, which was growing significantly in the months before COVID hit.
Last weekend, Berea welcomed visitors in Old Town, who enjoyed live music, as well as art and craft demonstrations in the city’s art district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.